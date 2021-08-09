Mother slits throat of her minor kids

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 9 A woman in a Uttar Pradesh village in Moradabad district allegedly slit the throat of her two children. Of the four and six-year-old, one succumbed while the other is battling for life.

She also tried to end her life after the incident that took place in Ghosipura village.

According to the Katghar police, Preeti used to have regular fights with her husband over financial issues.

The family members informed the police on Sunday when they saw the children lying in a pool of blood in their room.

Moradabad police said one of the children Adarsh, 4, succumbed on the spot while Preeti and her elder son Daksh were rushed to a private medical facility in Pakhwara area.

According to the family, Preeti's husband Devendra, who works as a contractor at a firm, was getting his salary late which resulted in frequent fights between the two. She was insisting owith him to change his job.

Adarsh's grandmother Munni Devi told the police that their daughter-in-law had attacked the children with a sharp object while they were asleep.

Moradabad SP Amit Anand said, "The woman, according to the family, was having some dispute with her husband.

She was disturbed and took the extreme step. An FIR has been registered against the woman under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide).

