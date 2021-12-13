Mother steals daughter’s college ID card and takes admission in college, dates younger boys

In Missouri, USA, a woman did something to get admission in college, which shocked everyone. In fact, 48-year-old Laura Oglesbe did not just steal her daughter's identity card and entered college. Instead, she borrowed millions of rupees with the help of this identity card. Also dated many college kids. According to the New York Post, the accused, Laura Oglesby, conspired to commit the crime. For this, she also deceived her close ones. Laura started doing all this in 2016 and this continued for two years. However, the woman's deception was eventually caught. She was later fined Rs 19 lakh.

According to media reports, a woman named Laura stole her daughter's identity card and enrolled at Southwest Baptist University. The woman also used her daughter's social security card. Not only that, the woman also took a driving license in her daughter's name. After entering college, Laura Oglesbe started dating a 20-year-old boy. The woman said she was 22 years old. Laura later created a fake account on Snapchat in her daughter's name. Not only that, she also started dressing like her own daughter. Laura used to do a lot of makeup to date young children.