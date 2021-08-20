Muharram symbolises spirit of sacrifice: Andhra Governor

Amaravati, Aug 20 Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday said that Muharram symbolises the "spirit of sacrifice", which is placed above "all the virtues" of mankind.

The Governor noted that Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, who sacrificed his life at the altar of true belief.

Muharram is observed by Shias all over the world.

"Remembrance of goodness and sacrifice is the true meaning of Muharram. Let us emulate the spirit of Muharram embodying humanism, which is core principle of Islam," he noted.

Considering the coronavirus pandemic, Harichandan appealed to all the Muslims in the state to observe Muharram by staying at home.

He also appealed to the people to get vaccinated as early as possible as it will minimise the risk and offer protection against the virus.

"As new variants of Covid-19 are emerging, it is mandatory for everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and using hand sanitizer," he asserted.

