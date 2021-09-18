Murder convict escapes from jail, returns with wife and son to surrender

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 A murder convict Jaffar Hussain, imprisoned in the high profile Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail at Poojapura in the heart of the capital city, who escaped on Tuesday morning, on Saturday surrendered before a court here.

He said he escaped from jail to see his wife and son, who live in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. On Saturday he presented himself before a local court here and after due procedure, he was taken back to the jail.

He arrived at the court with his wife and son.

This happened when the Kerala police had launched a manhunt to nab Hussain, a resident of Tuticorin who has been jailed for a murder that took place here in 2005.

He was convicted in 2017 and since then he has been in jail here.

What's more serious is that on account of the Covid pandemic, while many inmates have been given parole, even with a lower number of inmates and a good number of jail staff, Hussain managed to break out of prison.

