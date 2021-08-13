Must build capacity to improve operability in complex conditions: IAF chief

New Delhi, Aug 13 Indian Air Force maintenance command must have a building capacity to improve maintainability and operability in complex conditions along with a thrust on active pursuance of indigenised projects, said Air Chief Marshal R.K.S Bhadauria, the Indian Air Force chief.

He said this during Commanders' Conference on the Maintenance Command at Vayu Sena Nagar in Nagpur on August 11 and 12. Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria on arrival was received by Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary.

The two-day conference was attended by the commanders of base repair depots, equipment depots and other stations and units under maintenance command, who reviewed the ongoing projects.

Indian Air Force chief took stock of goals and tasks for maintenance command for the year ahead.

In his address to the Commanders, Air Force Chief noted the pivotal role of maintenance command in meticulous management of the vast and varied inventory of the Indian Air Force.

Commending the Command for initiatives launched to meet the evolving needs of a modern and future ready IAF, he highlighted "the need for building capacity to improve maintainability and operability in complex conditions along with a thrust on active pursuance of indigenised projects".

While highlighting recent events, the Indian Air Force chief underscored the importance of due vigilance to meet newer security challenges.

He delved on aspects of embracing modern technology such as Artificial Intelligence and automation in the task of transformation and restructuring of IAF to ensure that it is always combat ready.

He exhorted the Commanders to imbibe the 'mantras' of indigenisation and modernisation in their efforts to ensure that maintenance command remains the fountainhead of maintenance and logistics support to integrated operations in the future.

Earlier this month, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria was in Israel and the visit was aimed at enhancing military cooperation between the two countries.

During his visit to Israel, the Indian Air Force in a statement had said, "As strategic partners, India and Israel enjoy strong, multi-dimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defence cooperation and military level exchanges."

"Both sides will discuss enhancement in the depth and scope of bilateral exchanges between the two Air Forces."

Prior to his visit to Israel, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria called on Major General Ibrahim Nasser M. Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence. Both noted the rapid progress made in bilateral engagements and had wide-ranging talks to identify avenues and measures for further strengthening the robust relationship between the two Air Forces.

