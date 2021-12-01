Myanmar prosecution to soon bring corruption-related charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar prosecution will soon bring a new corruption-related charge against former state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted by the military junta in February, the state-owned MRTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Aung San Suu Kyi was jailed after the military overthrew the democratically elected government in February, inciting mass protests in the country, reported Sputnik.

Aung San was initially accused of electoral fraud, and later of illegal import and use of electronic communication devices, violation of the COVID-19 state of emergency and violation of the law on state secrets.

Meanwhile, Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint will be charged with charges related to the acquisition of an Italian-made AW-139 rescue helicopter in October 2019, MRTV said in a statement.

Aung San Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, served as the de facto head of Myanmar's civilian government until February 2021.

When the Military regime, led by General Min Aung Hlaing overthrew the democratic government, Aung San along with several other leaders of the Party were slammed with various charges.

As reported by the Radio Free Asia, nearly 1,300 civilians have been killed since the military overthrew the democratically elected government in Myanmar while more than 7,000 people have been detained.

Hundreds of thousands of people have also been internally displaced in the country of 54 million people, amid food shortages and the coronavirus pandemic, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.

( With inputs from ANI )

