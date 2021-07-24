Nawaz Sharif terms Imran Khan 'nalayak', says people suffering due to poverty, price rise, unemployment

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan "nalayak" (worthless) and said that some people stole the mandate in 2018 general elections which has led to people suffering due to "inflation, poverty, and unemployment".

He said the government led by him had brought back Pakistan on the path of development but people were suffering now.

"Do you know how our government had brought out Pakistan from darkness? And then some people stole the 2018 election and took the country away from the path of happiness and success. Later they ....converted one 'nalayak' (worthless), 'na ahal' (not eligible), and 'anari' (unskilled) fellow's defeat into victory and let him govern the country," he said, referring to Imran Khan.

"Due to that, the people of the country suffered a lot. We all are suffering the consequences of it in terms of inflation, poverty, and unemployment. Now it is time to teach them a lesson," he added.

Referring to assembly elections in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, he said people were supporting Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz.

"We both share deep and warm relations. It is a relation of blood. And the glimpse of it could be seen during the PML-N rallies. I have no words to express my gratitude for the way you welcomed Maryam Nawaz and other party members. You have kept my respect by doing it," Sharif said in a video posted on Pakistan Muslim League (N) Twitter handle.

The PML-N supremo also said the country is looking at the impending elections.

PoK is set to go for elections for the Legislative Assembly on July 25, despite appeals to postpone the polls for two months due to the threat of a resurgence of coronavirus.

Last year, Pakistan conducted the legislative assembly election in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

Locals in the region are seeking basic facilities including gas supply, pothole-free roads and a share in power projects in the area.

The majority of regions in PoK are struggling without gas pipelines, forcing people to rely on cylinders or wood for cooking.

The region also experiences load shedding, although there are several big and small power stations dotting the area, producing over 2500-megawatt power. Residents of the region also complain that the electricity from Mangala Dam and other power projects are transported to Pakistani cities.

The country's federal government is unable to provide people access to basic facilities. Moreover, the room to express a political stance other than for accession to Pakistan is limited in PoK.

An electoral law, for example, requires all candidates for the legislative assembly of the autonomous PoK government to swear an oath to support accession to Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

