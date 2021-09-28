Nepal: 73 passengers trapped onboard for two hours after landing gear failure; check out what happened next

The Buddha Air plane in Nepal was stuck in the air for about two hours after landing gear got stuck on Monday. There were 73 passengers on board. All the passengers were terrified when the plane's landing gear got stuck. However, then suddenly a miracle happened and the passenger plane landed safely at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Prior to that, the plane had a technical problem. As a result, the plane's landing gear got stuck, the air hostess had told the passengers.

It is said that the plane was about to land at Viratnagar Airport. However, it was later shifted to Kathmandu. Buddha Air flight number BH702 ATR-72 had a total of 73 passengers. The plane was en route from Kathmandu to Viratnagar. But due to problems in landing gear, it had to return to Kathmandu. Meanwhile, the passengers were terrified. Because if there is a problem with the landing gear of a passenger plane, it either has to make a force landing or the plane crashes.

Flight often returns to Kathmandu from Nepal due to low light and bad weather. However, this time it was not so and people's lives were in danger. It is said that the pilot tried to land in Kathmandu several times, but failed. The air hostess then told the passengers that the plane was running out of fuel to prevent it from crashing and that efforts were being made to make a force landing.

Considering the possibility of a force landing of the aircraft, security forces, ambulances and fire brigade were deployed near the runway. This created more fear among the passengers. Meanwhile, the pilot suggested that now that the last attempt at landing was being made, people should tie themselves to the chair. Just then a miracle happened and the landing gear of the plane opened. The ATC then told the pilot that it could now land safely. The plane then landed safely. This miracle saved the lives of all the passengers.