Nepal opposition Vice-Chair Rawal to compete Oli for Chairman post in General Convention

Vice Chairman of opposition Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), Bhim Rawal has announced his candidacy for the post of Chairman challenging incumbent KP Sharma Oli in the upcoming General Convention.

Rawal had earlier won the General Convention of CPN-UML with high votes. He announced his candidature in a press conference at a local press club.

"I had wanted to announce my candidature from our party office in Thapathali, the Central Office of the party. But the General Secretary informed me that all rooms there have been pre-occupied as the preparations for the convention are underway. It would have been far better to announce the candidacy from there," Rawal said.

"Oli himself earlier had made a statement that he would be handing over the chairmanship to the next generation and not compete for the post again. Honouring his announcement as well as considering my age and experience I have decided to file the candidacy," Rawal added while addressing the press conference.

The main opposition, UML is holding its Tenth General Convention in Chitwan between November 26 and 28 to elect new leadership for the next five years.

After the break-off of Madhav Kumar Nepal faction from the party and Oli's denial to implement the earlier 10-point agreement, Rawal has been dissatisfied with the current chair.

The 10-point agreement agreed on by Oli was supposed to settle the party dispute but Oli later scrapped it which left Rawal disgruntled.

The warring factions of UML had signed the 10-point deal for party unity on July 11 this year.

Former PM and chair of the opposition party, Oli had sealed the agreement with ten-second generation leaders including Bhim Rawal, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Surendra Pandey, Ghanashyam Bhusal and others didn't join the new party registered by Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Oli expressed commitment to implement the deal and return the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

As he (Rawal) announces candidacy, the move is considered as a challenge to the faction led by KP Sharma Oli who has been opting for the unanimous chairmanship of the party for the next five years.

Incumbent Chairman KP Sharma Oli, who always has been vocal against opponents whether they are from inside the party or ruling alliance, is yet to comment on Rawal's candidacy.

( With inputs from ANI )

