Nepal: Plane slips off runway at Kathmandu airport
By ANI | Published: October 5, 2021 10:24 AM2021-10-05T10:24:00+5:302021-10-05T10:35:03+5:30
An aircraft of a domestic air carrier Shree Airlines slipped off the runway at Kathmandu airport on Tuesday.
No reports of immediate damage. The airport remains operational, according to Kathmandu Airport authorities.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor