Nepal President approves recommendation of Prabhu Ram Sharma as new Nepal Army Chief
By ANI | Published: August 27, 2021 07:16 PM2021-08-27T19:16:26+5:302021-08-27T19:25:07+5:30
Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has approved the recommendation from the cabinet to appoint Prabhu Ram Sharma as Chief of the Nepal Army.
Last month, a cabinet meeting had recommended Sharma's name as acting chief of the national army as the incumbent army chief Purna Chandra Thapa was taking a leave from August 8.
Sharma will be taking over the charge from September 9, a release from President Office stated.
An alumnus of National Defense College in India, he holds a Master's Degree in History from the Tribhuvan University, Nepal, and a Master of Philosophy in Defense and Strategic Study from the University of Madras, India.
( With inputs from ANI )
