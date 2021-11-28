Netherlands reports 13 cases of Omicron variant

The Dutch health authority said Sunday that it has found 13 cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant among passengers on flights from South Africa.

The cases were identified among 61 passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said in a statement.

Initial results from genome sequencing showed the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) in 13 of the samples from the positive tests, said the RIVM.

On Friday, 624 passengers from South Africa were tested for coronavirus. Of them, 61 received a positive test result. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

