New Consulate-General in Bengaluru will deepen ties with India's vibrant entrepreneurs: Australian FM

Highlighting the importance of Australia's newly announced Consulate-General in Bengaluru, Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Wednesday said that it will focus on deepening Australia's ties with India's vibrant innovators, technologists and entrepreneurs.

"Bengaluru is the world's fourth-largest technology cluster, and home to a third of India's unicorn companies. Bengaluru and its vibrant business community will play a determinative role in India's rise as a technological superpower," Payne said in a statement.

"The new Consulate-General will focus on deepening Australia's ties to India's vibrant innovators, technologists and entrepreneurs. It will support Australian businesses in one of the world's most important commercial centres. Half of the next billion internet users are projected to be in India, and India's digital economy, centred on Bengaluru, is set to grow to USD 1 trillion by 2025," she added.

Payne said the Consulate-General will expand its diplomatic presence in India to five diplomatic posts and deepen engagement with Indian governments at all levels. "This will promote engagement with India's southern states and our outreach to Australia's diaspora and alumni communities," she added.

The minister further said that through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two countries are at the forefront of determining the design, development and use of emerging technologies.

Payne today also announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy, also to be based in India.

"The Centre of Excellence is among the flagship initiatives of Australia's new Action Plan for Critical Technologies, and an important part of delivering on Australia's strategy for protecting and promoting technologies, the Blueprint for Critical Technologies. It will provide a practical platform for Australia and India to work together to shape technology governance that aligns with our values and supports an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific," she said.

Terming Bengaluru as the world's fastest-growing technology hub, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier today announced a new Consulate General in the capital city of the Indian state of Karnataka.

Morrison said that Australia's new mission in Bengaluru would expand their diplomatic presence in India to five posts. He also expressed resolve to strengthen relations with India adding that it will deepen its ties to "India's innovators, to your technologists and entrepreneurs - as well as India's governments at all levels."

( With inputs from ANI )

