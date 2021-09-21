New York: Jaishankar meets UK counterpart, urges early resolution of quarantine issue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the meeting with his UK counterpart Liz Truss in New York on Monday (local time) urged for early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest.

Taking on Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet new UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest."

UK's decision to consider people vaccinated in India as unvaccinated and the need for them to go through 10-day quarantine has been criticised in India.

As per the new travel rules in the UK, people from India, Africa, South America and several other countries flying to the UK have to undergo a 10-day quarantine, during which period they will have to get tested for COVID-19.

Jaishankar is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly high-level week. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, he will be holding a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing UNGA on September 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor