New Zealand PM says terrorist attack in Auckland left 7 people injured

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the terrorist attack in the city of Auckland had left seven people injured, including three in critical condition.

On Friday, a man staged a stabbing attack in a supermarket in Auckland that was described by Ardern as an act of terrorism.

"We are aware now that there were a total of seven people injured yesterday. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition," Ardern said at a press conference, broadcast by the TVNZ news outlet.

The assailant was shot dead at the site of the attack. The lone wolf attacker arrived in New Zealand from Sri Lanka in 2011 and had been a person of interest for police over his extremist views. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

