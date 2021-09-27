Next government in Germany to be formed by Christmas, says German Ambassador Walter J Lindner

German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner on Monday said that the next government in Berlin will likely be formed by this Christmas after the left-leaning, Social Democrats (SPD) party won in the German federal election with over 25 per cent votes.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Linder said, "As an optimist, I think we will have the next government in Germany by Christmas, negotiations among parties are going on."

According to the Federal Returning Officer, with all 299 of Germany's electoral districts reporting, the SDP won 25.7 per cent of the vote, beating out the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the centrist-right, the conservative party of Chancellor Angela Merkel, which took 24.1 per cent.

The results show that there is still uncertainty over who will become the next leader of Germany. Merkel, who over 16 years cemented her position as one of the world's most successful political leaders, will stay in the job until a coalition deal is negotiated.

After Merkel's election win in September 2017, it took more than five months for a government to be formed.

Both the SPD and the CDU with its coalition partner, the Christian Social Union (CSU), have said they want to begin coalition negotiations to form a new government.

Likely coalitions in Germany will either see the SPD or CDU/CSU forming a government with the Green Party, which took 14.8 per cent of the votes, and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), with 11.5 per cent.

SPD leader Olaf Scholz said voters wanted him to be the next chancellor.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor