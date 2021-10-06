NIA arrests ex-LTTE intel wing member over Rs 3K crore drug haul

Chennai, Oct 6 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a former member of the intelligence wing of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) from Tamil Nadu. The arrest was made following the seizure of a Sri Lankan boat, Ravihansi on March 18 this year with Rs 3,000 crore worth of drugs and 5 AK 47 assault rifles, and 1,000 rounds of 9 mm ammunition off the Minicoy coast.

The NIA in a statement on Wednesday said that he was arrested on Tuesday from his residence at Valsaravakkam in Chennai.

The arrested person is Satkunam alias Sabesan and the investigating agency said that he was a former intelligence member of the LTTE.

A Sri Lankan national Suresh Raj who was staying in Aluva in Kerala was also arrested in this case. Suresh Raj was in the possession of fake Indian identity cards.

According to the NIA, Satkunam had convened a meeting of LTTE sympathizers in Tamil Nadu and was instrumental in the smuggling of drugs and arms from various countries including Pakistan. The money was used for regrouping the LTTE.

