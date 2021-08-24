NIA files charge sheet against 2 in Nimtita rly station blast case

New Delhi, Aug 24 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said that it has filed charge sheet against two people in connection with bomb blast at Nimtita railway station in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections earlier this year.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has filed a charge sheet against Sahidul Islam and Abu Samad, both residents of Murshidabad under several sections of IPC, UA(P) Act and Explosive Substance Act.

The case relates to an IED blast on February 17 this year at Nimtita Railway Station in Bengal's Murshidabad district resulting in serious injuries to 22 persons including then state minister Jakir Hossain.

The IED was triggered when Hossain along with 70 supporters of Trinamool Congress was entering Platform number two and three at Nimtita Railway Station for boarding Teesta Torsa Express for onward journey to Kolkata.

A case was registered by the GRPS at Murshidabad. NIA had taken over the probe on March 2 this year.

The official said that during probe it was revealed that Islam and Samad had hatched a criminal conspiracy to kill Hossain, the then West Bengal Minister of Labour and his supporters in order to strike terror in the minds of the people and to derail the impending Assembly Election (March-April, 2021).

The official said that Islam had procured materials for making IED from the local shops and had held various meetings with Samad for final selection of site for executing the conspiracy.

"Both the accused persons had also unsuccessfully tried to destroy the phones used by them for misleading the investigation agency," he said.

