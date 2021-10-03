Nigerian arrested in Hyderabad for drug peddling

Hyderabad, Oct 3 The Hyderabad Police on Sunday arrested a Nigerian for selling cocaine and seized 4 grams of cocaine from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force (South) team in a joint operation with Panjagutta Police arrested Daniel Ayotunde Olamide, 33, staying in Friends colony in Shaikpet.

Police seized a Honda Activa from the accused, who is also addicted to drugs.

A police officer said Daniel came to Hyderabad in 2014 on student visa and was studying at a private college in Kukatpally. During his stay in the city, he came in contact with John Paul, also a Nigerian, who was already into drug peddling and was staying in Delhi.

Police are on the lookout for John Paul, 37, who is absconding.

In the past, Daniel was arrested by Langar Houz police on charges of drug peddling. After coming out on bail, he resumed selling drugs. He was reportedly selling a gram of cocaine for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

