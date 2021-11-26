Nissei introduces new ice-cream flavour

Gifu (Japan), located in Gifu Prefecture, Hida Takayama is a traditional wooden shopping street that dates back to the Edo Era. It is designated as a Japanese traditional building preservation area.

Many tourists visit here to enjoy the beautiful landscape. A souvenir shop "Hida Komachi" in the area sells special ice cream.

The shop's original product is jam and sauce which are prepared from local ingredients. Another popular sweet is ice cream which is prepared with cow milk and peach.

"We make soft Ice-cream with local ingredients, so I use Hida Milk. I wanted to introduce a new taste of milk grown on the plateau in the Hida area. Firstly, I thought to produce it myself, but later I consulted "Nissei", a soft ice-cream maker. To reproduce the taste, it is a difficult task to determine the proportion of Hida milk and other ingredients," said Masafumi Oonishi from Hida Komachi said.

"Hida Komachi" soft ice cream is filled with flavours of chestnut cookies. Tourists enjoy the rich and refreshing taste of this ice cream.

A visitor who came to the shop said, "this ice cream is very delicious and refreshing."

While another said: "The taste is very delicious and it is very soft to eat."

Masafumi Oonishi also said that Hida Takayama has tourist attractions like traditional buildings and delicious food. "I would like the foreign tourists to enjoy Hida milk and peach soft ice cream in the old townscape," Oonishi said.

The delicious soft ice cream developed by Hida Komachi and Nissei is a popular delicacy among tourists.

( With inputs from ANI )

