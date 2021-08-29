No existence of Taliban in B'desh: Home Minister

Dhaka, Aug 29 Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that the Taliban does not exist in the country, adding that there were smaller notorious groups which did not have the capacity to create chaos.

He made the remarks on Saturday following the inauguration of a supermarket in Savar upazila.

"Some miscreants are showing up under different names to create anarchy in the country. Bangladesh is a country of peace. Taliban have come to power in Afghanistan, which is located far from Bangladesh. So it has no effect in Bangladesh," the Minister said.

His comments come in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul on August 15.

