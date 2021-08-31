No insurance policy to comply with Madras HC order on 5 yr bumper to bumper cover

Chennai, Aug 31 Suspense continues on whether vehicle buyers will have to shell out a huge amount towards insurance premium upfront for five years from Wednesday onwards to comply with the Madras High Court order.

As things stand now, new car buyers in Tamil Nadu from Wednesday onwards, have to pay huge sums as premium for five years.

It is learnt the industry lobby body, General Insurance Council is exploring various options including legal ones to wriggle out of the situation.

But where is the policy is the question?

"The IRDAI

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor