Non-bailable warrant against Louise Khurshid withdrawn

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 6 A non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against former MLA Louise Khurshid, wife of Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, has been recalled by the Farrukhabad chief judicial magistrate after it was brought to the notice that an interim bail had been granted to the accused by the Allahabad High Court in the same case.

The warrant had been issued by the Farrukhabad court in a case of alleged misappropriation of central grants for a trust headed by Louise Khurshid.

The order issued by the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Farrukhabad stated that as interim bail was granted to the accused in December 2019 and the matter is still pending before the high court, the implementation of NBW, issued by the court, is adjourned till further order.

The court also directed immediate recall of the NBW order from the police station concerned.

The case dates back to 2010. The Dr Zakir Husain Memorial Trust in Delhi, a government-funded organisation which, among other things, also runs the Zakir Husain College, had received a grant of Rs 71.5 lakh from the Centre for distribution of wheelchairs and hearing aids among the disabled in 17 Uttar Pradesh districts, including Farrukhabad.

Government officials' signatures were allegedly forged and fake seals used to show that distribution camps had been organized.

A news channel claimed that the money meant for the disabled had never been used.

Louise Khurshid, a former Kaimganj MLA, filed a defamation suit against the channel in the Delhi High Court it was eventually settled in 2015 while the trust was issued a notice by the Allahabad high court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor