North Korea: Boy watches ban movie for 5 minutes; sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is often the subject of discussion. A shocking incident has taken place in North Korea. A North Korean student has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for watching a banned film. A schoolboy has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in North Korea. According to Daily NK, a 14-year-old student was arrested on November 7 on charges of watching a mystery drama. The film is titled 'The Uncle' and is a South Korean film. The North Korean government has banned locals from watching South Korean films. The student was arrested at a school in Houston City.

The student was arrested within five minutes of watching the film. He was later sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment. Earlier, a student was arrested while watching a porn movie. His family was later jailed.

North Korea has an association system. Under this, if a person commits a cultural crime in any way, he is severely punished. Apart from this, a fine of Rs 2 lakh is also levied on them. If the offender is between the age of 5 and 15, he is punished with corrective labor.