Notice to Himachal Chief Secy for water contamination

Shimla, Sep 28 The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notice to the Chief Secretary and others in the case of groundwater contamination by the Shiwalik Solid Waste Management Plant in Nalagarh Solan district.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua on Monday passed the order in a suo motu cognizance of a letter from Joginder Singh of Majra village.

The petitioner said the plant was set up 15 years ago after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the panchayat by claiming the project to be environment friendly.

When it was commissioned the villagers came to know that hazardous chemical solid toxic waste of the factories would be brought to the plant for treatment.

The petitioner said in the past 15 years the solid waste has been dumped haphazardly in the ground by plant authorities. With passage of time, the groundwater in Mazra panchayat and its surrounding villages has become contaminated.

He said villagers made many complaints to the pollution control board and other higher authorities but no action has been taken against the solid waste company.

He also complained of the death of cattle after drinking contaminated water. He sought action against the plant authorities.

Listing the case for next hearing after two weeks, the court directed the respondents to file replies by that date.

