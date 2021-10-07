NTPC partners with Electricite de France S.A. for cooperation in power sector

New Delhi, Oct 7 In a significant development for the global power sector, Electricite de France S.A. (EDF), one of the world's leading power sector companies headquartered in Paris, and NTPC Ltd, India's largest energy integrated company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential power project development opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.

NTPC is ranked as the number 2 Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Platts Top 250 Global Energy Company Rankings.

The MoU was signed by Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects) from NTPC side in the presence of Jawed Ashraf (Ambassador of India to France) and Emmanuel Lenain (Ambassador of France to India).

The MoU will bear witness to the cooperation between EDF, France and NTPC for exploring power project development opportunities around regions of mutual interest like the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

The two companies will also collaborate for knowledge sharing, R&D, technical services and consultancy assignments globally.

NTPC expressed optimism about its collaboration with EDF and said the collaboration will further increase their competitiveness in the international markets.

NTPC aims to expand its portfolio of power generation assets globally. "This MoU supports our roadmap for the development of clean energy projects worldwide. We believe this alliance will bring multiple mutually constructive investment opportunities in the global markets," NTPC said in a statement.

On the same note, EDF mentioned, "We are excited to join forces with NTPC and work on low-carbon energy opportunities in India and other growth markets. Now operating in around 25 countries, EDF has a global track record and we look forward to unlocking further collaboration opportunities with NTPC."

The EDF and NTPC will jointly explore the possibility of power project development in the countries of mutual interest, as well as exchange knowledge and technical expertise. The parties will also explore collaboration around technical services, including international consultancy assignments, and will consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor