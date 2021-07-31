NTPC Q1 net profit rises 27.35% to over Rs 3,000 cr

New Delhi, July 31 The country's largest power generator NTPC Ltd. has reported 27.35 per cent increase in its net profit during the first quarter of current fiscal on the back of higher generation and improved demand for power.

The company reported Q1 FY22 net profit of Rs 3,145.63 crore as against Rs 2,470.16 crore in Q1 FY21.

The total income during the period under review stood at Rs 26,802.25 crore as against Rs 24,021.00 crore in the same period previous year, registering an increase of 11.58 per cent.

In the April-June quarter NTPC group recorded gross generation of 85.81 billion units as against 67.94 billion units during the previous quarter of last year. On standalone basis, the gross generation of NTPC for Q1 FY22 was 71.75 Billion units as against 60.19 billion units in the previous quarter of last year.

Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 69.68 per cent as against National Average of 58.50 per cent with an availability factor of 93.68 per cent.

NTPC Group present installed capacity is 66,885 MW.

