Number of people injured in Russia's Perm University shooting climbs to 47

The number of people injured in the recent shooting in Russia's Perm State University reached 47, regional health ministry chief Anastasia Kruten said on Friday.

A student opened fire on Monday on the university campus, killing six people. The suspect resisted the police during the detention and was wounded. He had part of his lower leg amputated.

"The number of those who seek medical assistance, including with minor injuries, keeps growing every day. As of now, it totals 47. Twelve people are in hospital. Yesterday, one patient was discharged in satisfactory condition," Kruten told reporters.

Kruten added that the health condition of the attacker improved, he is conscious. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

