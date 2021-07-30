Odisha records 66 new Covid deaths, toll rises to 5,834

Bhubaneswar, July 30 The Odisha government on Friday confirmed 66 new Covid-19 fatalities, which increased the state's overall death toll to 5,834.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, 11 Covid deaths, the highest in the state, were reported in Sundergarh district, while 10 others were registered in Cuttack district and eight in Khurda district.

Bhadrak district reported six fatalities, while Jajpur registered five deaths.

Puri, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur district reported four deaths each, while the districts of Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Balasore and Kendrapara registered two each.

Meanwhile, Boudh, Deogarh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Koraput recorded one fatality each.

"This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19," the Department tweeted.

Meanwhile, Odisha also reported 1,558 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which 904 cases detected from quarantine centres and 654 are local contact cases.

With this, the total positive cases in the state reached 9,75,690,

The overall number of recoveries stood at 9,53,088, while there were 16,715 active cases currently.

