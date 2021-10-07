Om Birla arrives at Italy senate for G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived at the Palazzo Madama, the senate of Italy on Thursday, for the inaugural session of the seventh G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit.

Birla said he hopes to have fruitful and constructive discussions on issues of global importance during the summit.

"Arrived at the Palazzo Madama, Senate of the Republic of Italy for the Inaugural Session of the 7th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit #P20. Hope to have fruitful and constructive discussions on issues of global importance," tweeted Birla.

An eight-member parliamentary delegation from India including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary Generals of both Houses of Parliament are set to participate in the summit.

Earlier sources from Parliament toldthat the Summit is expected to discuss a variety of issues including response to the social and employment crisis caused by the COVID -19 pandemic.

Duarte Pacheco President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will address the Summit in the opening session and Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi will be the keynote speaker.

"The seventh G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit will also discuss, rebooting economic growth in terms of social and economic environmental sustainability and 'Sustainability and food Security after the COVID-19 pandemic'," sources further said.

