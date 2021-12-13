Omicron variant may cause 75,000 deaths in Britain, scientists' claims raise concerns

The new variant of the Corona, the Omicron, has raised concerns in many countries. Scientists have warned of a possible corona wave once again around the rapidly expanding omicron variant around the world. The World Health Organization has classified the Omicron variant as a variant of concern. Now, scientists in the UK have conducted a study on this new variant. The revelation of which is shocking. The report says that if additional security measures are not taken, the omicron variant of the corona virus could cause 25,000 to 75,000 deaths by April next year. The research was conducted by researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

Omycron is spreading faster in the UK than in other countries. Every day more than 600 patients of this variant are coming forward now. It is claimed that this number could be even higher. Despite the effective booster dose of Hydos, the chances of hospitalization have risen to 60 percent. Covid is spreading rapidly in England due to the omicron variant. If the right steps are not taken in time, the patients of Omicron variant will grow faster.

Omycron variants have grown to the UK and Denmark. Could this variant cause more serious illness? There are no indications yet. Patients in this variant have mild corona symptoms compared to Delta. But the number of patients is increasing. The number of patients in the hospital may increase. Omicron variants are also seen spreading in big cities in India. So far 38 patients have been found in India.