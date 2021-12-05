On International Volunteer Day, know how Volunteering impacted peoples life

The World observes International Volunteer Day on 5 th December every year. International Volunteer Day is also known as International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development.

The day is observed for volunteers from across the globe, the main aim of the day is to recognise and promote the work, of volunteers across the globe. Every day, volunteers dedicate time and effort to ensure the inclusion of those often left behind.Volunteers engage communities and build a people-centric movement to help build a better and safer future for us all.

ThemeofInternationalVolunteerDay2021

The aim to inspire people, whether they are decision makers or citizens of this world, to take action NOW for people and the planet.

For the generations of TOMORROW, we must take responsibility for the changes needed to build a better future NOW. Encouraging, recognizing and promoting volunteerism is an important part of creating a more equal and inclusive future for communities and worldwide.

VolenteersexplainhowVolunteeringimpactedtheirlife.

1) DiaShah

Dia Shah of 11th grade from Mumbai told how volunteering is so humble and fulfilling job “Volunteering has been very humbling and fulfilling for me. Like when my students asked me at the end of the year to come back and teach them again next year, I was moved!” Dia adds that her parents too are proud of the fact that she volunteers. “My mom is proud of me of the fact that I take time from my studies to pitch in for a good cause. She not only encourages me but also shares tips on how I can teach them more efficiently.”

2) AditiBoda

Student of Garodia School Aditi Boda who had volunteered for teaching says,“The overall experience has been amazing. As a child myself I realise how difficult it is in the lockdown, to sit at home and study online. I can only imagine how it would be for kids who lack the resources to continue with their online classes as efficiently as me and my classmates have. I wish through my little contribution I was able to retain their interest in studies and help them cope up with the uncertainty of the lockdown,” she says adding that those aspiring to get into volunteering should do so. “Help underprivileged kids. They really need you,”