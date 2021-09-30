Pak Army personnel, terrorist killed in operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A Pakistan Army captain was killed in an intelligence-based operation against the Pakistani Taliban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the military's media affairs wing said that security forces conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area, Dawn reported.

During the exchange of fire, Captain Sikander -- who was 27-years-old and hailed from Pakpattan -- was killed, the statement said.

In the operation, a Pakistani Taliban terrorist was also killed.

"TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan was killed. Weapons and ammunition [were] recovered from the hideout," the statement added.

On Tuesday, security forces killed 10 terrorists in a similar operation in the South Waziristan tribal district.

( With inputs from ANI )

