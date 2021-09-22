Pak minister blames India after New Zealand pull out of Pakistan tour

New Zealand’s withdrawal dealt a massive blow to Pakistan’s hopes of staging regular international cricket, with England subsequently calling off their men’s and women’s tours. Now, Pakistan has alleged that a threatening email was sent to the New Zealand cricket squad from India, which prompted the Kiwis to call off a tour of the country. Pakistan has been claiming that India was behind some of the terror attacks in the country recently. India has dismissed these claims as "baseless propaganda" and asked Islamabad to take "credible and verifiable" action against terrorism emanating from its soil instead.

"It is not new for Pakistan to engage in baseless propaganda against India. Pakistan would do well to expend the same effort in setting its own house in order and taking credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its soil and terrorists who have found safe sanctuaries there," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in July. "The international community is well aware of Pakistan's credentials when it comes to terrorism. This is acknowledged by none other than its own leadership, which continues to glorify terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as 'martyrs'," he said. Speaking at a press conference alongside Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Wednesday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that a fake post was created in August under Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militant Ehsanullah Ehsan’s name which told the New Zealand cricket board and government to refrain from sending the team to Pakistan as it would be "targeted". For the unversed, New Zealand cricket team called off their first tour of Pakistan after 18 years last Friday due to a security threat to the team. The BlackCaps had arrived in Rawalpindi and were training before the pull-out hours before the series opener.

