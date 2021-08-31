Pak national among 2 infiltrators gunned down at LoC in Poonch

Jammu, Aug 31 A Pakistani national was among the two terrorists killed at the LoC in Poonch after an infiltration bid was foiled by the army on August 30, army said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters Brigadier Puneet Doval said during the early hours of August 30, the Indian army troops, foiled an infiltration attempt by the terrorists from across the LoC.

"The Indian army troops deployed along the LoC received a specific intelligence input provided by the intelligence agencies and police were alert to notice the terrorist movement though the integrated surveillance network," Brigadier Puneet Doval said.

"Immediately the Quick Action Team was activated and the terrorists were challenged after which the terrorists opened a heavy volume of fire leading to an intense engagement during the retaliatory action by the Indian army troops in which two terrorists were eliminated."

He added that the body of one of terrorist has been recovered along with one AK 56 rifle, five magazines, 133 rounds of AK series ammunition, four hand grenades, Pakistani currency worth Rs 13,370 as also an I Card issued by the Registrar General of Pakistan bearing name Mohamamd Akram, a resident of Pakistan.

"The killed terrorist was donning a camouflage battle vest, during a detailed search of the area immediately after the fire fight, body of another terrorist with AK series rifle and ammunition was observed across the LoC," Brigadier Puneet Doval said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor