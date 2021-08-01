Pak NSA urge countries to stop pushing Islamabad to make efforts in improving Afghanistan's situation.

Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf on Sunday said that countries should stop urging Islamabad to make efforts in improving Afghanistan's situation.

Yusuf's remarks came while addressing a conference in the Pakistan embassy in Washington.

He also said that Islamabad is already facilitating a political settlement in Afghanistan while its land is being used to harm Pakistan, ARY News reported.

But on the other hand, Pakistan and its Army continue to provide a safe haven to the insurgent groups and their affiliates.

The Taliban with the help of the Pakistani Army has intensified attacks in the Nangarhar Province and captured some security check posts in border districts of Achin and Pacher wa Agam. Hesarak, Sherzad, Pacher wa Agam, Deh Bala (Hska Mina), Achin, and Surkhrod Districts have seen an increase in Taliban attacks.

In the wake of rising casualties among Taliban cadres and its affiliates, including Al-Qaeda, a number of injured terrorists have been relocated to Quetta city for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf in Washington and discussed issues regarding regional security, including the urgent need for a negotiated political settlement to the Afghan conflict.

This meeting between the two NSAs holds significance in the backdrop of mounting violence in Afghanistan. Despite the fast-approaching August deadline of US and NATO troops' withdrawal, the negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are not moving forward.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor