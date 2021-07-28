Pak refutes US report raising concerns about its judicial system

Pakistan has refuted the latest United States report which raises concerns about the judicial system in the country.

The report released last week said that the system governing domestic or personal matters is influenced by the government and other stakeholders.

Addressing a presser on Tuesday, Pakistani foreign office spokesperson said, "We take strong exception to the gratuitous and unwarranted comments made in the report on Pakistan's judicial system."

The spokesperson made these remarks while responding to media queries regarding the 'Investment Climate' report released by the US State Department. The foreign office further said that the judiciary in Pakistan was independent and the courts were functioning in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the country.

Last week, the US report had said, "The lower judiciary is influenced by the executive branch and seen as lacking competence and fairness. It currently faces a significant backlog of unresolved cases."

"Laws governing domestic or personal matters are strongly influenced by Islamic Sharia law. Regulations and enforcement actions may be appealed through the court system," the report said.

The report further stated that theoretically, Pakistan's judicial system operates independently of the executive branch. However, the reality is different, as the "military wields significant influence over the judicial branch."

"As a result, there are doubts concerning the competence, fairness, and reliability of Pakistan's judicial system. However, fear of contempt of court proceedings inhibit businesses and the public generally from reporting on perceived weaknesses of the judicial process," the report added.

( With inputs from ANI )

