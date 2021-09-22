Pakistan Air Force trainer jet crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A trainer jet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, local media said on Wednesday.

A PAF spokesperson said that the jet was on a training mission when it crashed near KP's Mardan district, ARY News reported. A committee has been constituted to find the cause behind the incident.

In a separate incident, a Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft had crashed near Punjab Province's Attock city last month during a training session. A PAF statement had said that a board of Inquiry has been ordered to probe the accident.

In September 2020, another PAF trainer aircraft had crashed in the Attock district during a routine flight.

That same year in February, a PAF Mirage aircraft crashed near Shorkot in Punjab province during a routine operational training mission.

( With inputs from ANI )

