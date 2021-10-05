Pakistan: Doctors baton-charged for protesting against compulsion of National Licensing Exam

Police forces on Tuesday baton-charged and fired tear gas at doctors protesting outside the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in Islamabad for making the National Licensing Exam mandatory.

The brutality came after young doctors from across the country gathered outside the PMC to protest against the compulsion of the National Licensing Exam after completing five years of education, Samaa TV reported.

A number of doctors and police officers were also injuredin the clash while at least 10 protesters have been arrested after the clash.

Meanwhile, observers say that police brutality has become a major problem in the Islamic country.

Days ago, protesting medical students were also baton-charged by the Police in Islamabad.

Earlier in September, security forces had also arrested dozens of students in Balochistan for protesting against the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) and booked them under sensitive charges.

The doctors held demonstrations after the Pakistan Medical Commission has announced that in order to practice in Pakistan, doctors will have to take a licensing exam after completing five years of education, reported Samaa TV.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor