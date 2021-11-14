Pakistan Election Commission seeks briefing from Imran Khan govt on EVMs tomorrow

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought a briefing from the Ministry of Science and Technology on electronic votingmachines (EVMs) on November 15, local media reported.

According to the letter sent by ECP to the ministry, the commission has asked for a detailed briefing with complete documentary proof of the prototype of the machine, said Pakistan Today.

"Technical evaluation committee chaired by Secretary ECP to be briefed," the letter stated.

The ECP will decide about the EVM pilot project after the briefing. The commission is considering using the machines in the upcoming by-election in NA 133 Lahore, Pakistan Today reported.

Earlier, the ECP revealed findings of an inquiry report on irregularities in the Daska by-election.

A report released on the February by-poll in Daska's NA-75 constituency concluded that election officials, police and the local administration failed to play their "designated role in the requisite manner and were found puppets in the hands of their unlawful masters" during the by-election, according to Dawn.

It also found that police officers and officials played an "absurd" role in the by-election.

"After an analysis of various statements of the inquiry proceedings, it could be induced that the police were either under the influence of a constant force that guided them or they deliberately remained blind to whatever was happening around them," the publication citing report stated.

Dawn further reported that the controversial by-election in February this year was marred by violence, rigging and the disappearance of more than 20 presiding officers (POs), and a fact-finding inquiry was launched to probe into the irregularities.

( With inputs from ANI )

