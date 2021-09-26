Pakistan has highest inflation rate in the world, says Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government over hike in gas prices and said the country has the "highest inflation rate and lowest income in the world."

Demanding to withdraw a proposed hike in gas prices, the Opposition leader said that rising gas prices are "unjustified" and "another foolish act" by the government, Geo News reported.

Terming the last financial budget as "the International Monetary Fund (IMF) budget", Sharif wrote on Twitter: "The government is only fulfiling the conditions set by the IMF." He said that the government lied to the nation about a "tax-free budget".

"People cannot bear more inflation; this oppression after oppression must be stopped," Geo News quoted Sharif as saying.

He said that gas and electricity prices have witnessed "historic" surges and censured PM Imran Khan for giving rise to "civil war-like conditions" with "one foolish decision after another".

"Rising electricity and gas prices will make people's lives more miserable while an increase in gas prices will make bread more expensive and consumer's monthly bills will go up further," the PML-N leader said.

Sharif stated that Imran Khan "should resign instead of pressuring the people with soaring inflation," Geo News reported.

"How long will Pakistanis suffer the consequences of Imran Khan's incompetence?" he questioned.

The government has already increased the price of gas by 141 per cent, he said, adding that gas companies have been destroyed "due to Imran Khan's incompetence".

The opposition leader said that Pakistan is buying the most expensive LNG in the world, while electricity and gas prices in Pakistan are also the most expensive in South Asia, Geo News reported.

"Pakistan has the highest inflation rate and lowest income in the world," Sharif added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor