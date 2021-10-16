Pakistan hikes petrol price amid rising inflation

Pakistani government on Saturday increased the prices of petrol and diesel in the country amid rising inflation, local media reported.

The price of petrol has been hiked by Pakistani Rs 10.49 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs 12.44 per litre, Geo TV reported.

Along with this, the price of kerosene oil also has been hiked by Rs 10.95 per litre, while light diesel was hiked by Rs 8.84 per litre.

This is the second time in the last 15 days that the government has increased the prices of petroleum products.

On October 1, the Pakistan government increased petrol prices by Rs 4 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 2 per litre. It also hiked the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil by Rs 7.05 and Rs 8.82 per litre, respectively, reported local media.

According to the weekly report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation in the country has increased by 12.66 per cent, while the rate of inflation was recorded at 0.2 per cent last week, resulting in skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, potatoes, ghee.

The bureau, in the report, said that as of last week, 22 items including tomatoes, potatoes, ghee, mutton, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have become more expensive, reported Geo News.

In July, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had lashed out at the Imran Khan-led government for the rising inflation in the country and reiterated that the party will not let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pass the 'anti-people budget' in the National Assembly.

Highlighting that the rate of inflation has not come down below 10 per cent in the last two years, Pakistan politicians alleged that the assets of Imran Khan and his cabinet members have increased.

( With inputs from ANI )

