Pakistan Minister Gandapur draws flak for sexist remarks against Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan which is decried globally for the plight of its women again revealed its misogyny through Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur's "sexist and foul" remarks against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Criticising the PML-N leader during a public gathering in Tarar Khal in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Gandapur said Maryam Nawaz has spent Rs 80 million of taxpayers money on surgery and he will unmask her real face before the public by removing the cosmetic surgery, reported Gulf Today.

"We will slap you in the face so much that your real face will be revealed to everyone," the minister said.

Social media erupted with backlash over Gandapur's comment.

"Gandapur's filth, (Prime Minister Imran Khan's aides Shahbaz) Gill and Co's rubbish & nonsense are leading the youth towards mental destruction and as a result characters like Zahir Jaffer and Usman Mirza are born. In their crimes PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) is equally responsible," Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah wrote on Twitter.

Awami Nation Party (ANP's) lawmaker Samar Bilour urged Maryam Nawaz to rise above the "vile narrative" and reminded everyone that women across the country are feeling especially threatened in light of the recent acts of violence against women.

In November 2020 also, the minister went too far in his criticism of political opponents, especially Maryam Nawaz and drew social media ire for his casual sexism and problematic speeches against political rivals, reported Gulf Today.

"His clearly sexist comments didn't lead to any accountability then some suggest it was likely commended. And a few months later, he is back, adding violence to his sexism. This pattern also shows his troubling obsession with Maryam Nawaz and her appearance," noted commentator and lawyer Reema Omer said in a tweet.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan drew flak from human rights groups in Pakistan for his controversial remarks blaming women's attire for sexual violence against them.

In an interview with Axios', the Pakistan PM had said: "If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact on the men unless they are robots. It's common sense."

"...I said the concept of 'purdah'. Avoid temptation in society. We don't have discos here; we don't have nightclubs. It is a completely different society, way of life here. So, if you raise temptation in society to a point -- all these young guys have nowhere to go --- it has a consequence in the society," he also said.

This comes two months after Imran Khan's comments on sexual violence drew severe backlash, where he had said that the rise in such violence in Pakistan, particularly against children, was caused due to "fahashi" (vulgarity).

The incident comes amid the annual report of State of Human Rights in Pakistan released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for the year 2020 that has set alarm bells ringing over the plight of women in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor