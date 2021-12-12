Pakistan People's Party stages protest over rising prices, unemployment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) staged a protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province against rising prices in the country, local media reported that the protesters were also chanting slogans against Imran Khan-led Pakistan government.

The News International reported that a large number of workers and activists of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari party demonstrated in the headquarters of two districts in Chitral and Booni.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed on all fronts owing to flawed economic policies," the protesters including PPP's Chitral general secretary Qazi Faisal said, according to the newspaper.

They said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was a glaring example of mismanagement and failure to fulfil its tall promises made with people on container.

In Booni, PPP Chitral activists Amirullah Khan, Hameed Jalal and others addressed the rally and blasted the Imran Khan-led party rulers for the rampant corruption and inflation.

They said that the poor and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike and unemployment in the country, as per The News International.

PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bokhari during a rally stated that the people of Pakistan are facing a tsunami of inflation.

Due to the incompetent government, the people of the country is facing rising power and gas tariffs, high petroleum prices, and rising unemployment, Bokhari said.

Referring to the Pakistani rupee's depreciation, he said that the dollar was flying high against the country's currency, stressing the incapable rulers have done nothing but to make people unemployed and demolish their houses.

Earlier, the protest rallies held in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and in other places against the rising inflation, reported The News International.

Emphasising that the people of Pakistan do not stand with Imran Khan, party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a statement had said that Khan has no right to be the prime minister without public support.

( With inputs from ANI )

