Pakistan policeman exposes himself to woman, arrested after video goes viral

A Pakistani policeman from Lahore exposed himself to a woman and abused her while she was entering a police van. Action was taken against him after his video went viral.

The cop is a trainee assistant sub-inspector of the Shadbagh police station and was seen insulting a woman and exposing himself during the arrest of the woman's two sons, Geo News reported.

He was suspended and arrested.

The mother of the boys was trying to get into the police van to rescue her sons.

In a case of police brutality in July, batons and tear gas were used against Islamia College students who were protesting against a hike in fees. Students said twelve of them were injured in police action.

( With inputs from ANI )

