Pakistan promotes Lashkar-e-Taiba despite international pressure

Internationally banned terrorist organization based in Pakistan Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has set up new camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Afghanistan where the recruiting and training of the terrorists continues unabated.

According to Daily Sikh, the number of recruits has increased manifold despite Pakistan's claims of acting against the group and its leaders and it has expanded its base by forming alliances with various terrorist groups like the Haqqani Network and the Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K).

Earlier, LeT was involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks and there was international pressure on Pakistan to act against the group and its leaders.

LeT's expanding base can be understood from the fact that Pakistan had been using LeT leadership to set up bases in Afghanistan to consolidate the Taliban military power. The role of LeT in the Taliban victory has been significant.

LeT's expanding base in Pakistan and the Taliban's take over in Afghanistan can not be seen in isolation as Islamabad has facilitated both, reported Daily Sikh.

Earlier, the United Nations Monitoring Group in May 2018 had pointed out that LeT was tasked with facilitating recruitment from a network of madrasas inside Pakistan and was taken to training camps run by LeT in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

LeT's growth in Pakistan after the Mumbai attacks has been phenomenal despite international pressure.

Instead of being decapitated after the Mumbai attack, LeT, with the help of the Pakistan Army, has become the most organised and protected terrorist entity in the world, reported Daily Sikh.

Strategic observers say that the failure of the Counter-Terror and Counter-Insurgency Strategy of the United States is one of the main reasons for the Taliban's takeover of Kabul and LeT's expanding base in Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor