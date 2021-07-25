Pakistan records 2,819 new Covid cases

Islamabad, July 25 A total of 2,819 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, raising the country's total infection tally to 1,004,694, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

Sindh province has been the worst hit with 364,784 cases, followed by Punjab province where the disease infected 352,682 people, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 23,016 people died of the disease, the NCOC said, adding that 2,573 critical patients are currently under treatment in hospitals across the country.

A total of 925,958 have recovered from the disease in the country, the NCOC added.

On Saturday, Asad Umar, head of the NCOC, urged citizens to get vaccinated and follow the standard operating procedures as the risk of transmission was not over yet.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has made Covid-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for domestic air travel.

Travellers will be required to carry proof of vaccination when taking domestic flights starting from August 1.

