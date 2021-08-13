Pakistan reports 4,619 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 4,619 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of active cases to 86,236 and the total number of cases to 1,089,913 in the country.

In the past 24 hours, 59,504 COVID-19 tests were conducted out of which 4,619 were positive, the country's National Command and Operation Centre said in a tweet on Thursday.

The country reported 79 new COVID-19 deaths taking the tally to 24,266.

The National Command and Operation Centre added that Pakistan currently has a positivity rate of 7.76 per cent.

NCOC data also showed that 3,937 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 979,411.

( With inputs from ANI )

