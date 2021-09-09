Pakistan reports 84 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

Over 84 deaths were reported in Pakistan due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.As many as 4,062 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).Out of 63,161 COVID-19 tests, 4,062 people were reported positive, NCOC data said.

The positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent.

Pakistan reported a total of 9,51,140 COVID-19 vaccination administered in the last 24 hours, and the total number of vaccination till now stands at 6,55,05,999, said NCOC data.

( With inputs from ANI )

