Pakistan soldier, TTP commander killed during security operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday informed that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP's) terrorist commander has been killed during a security operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

TTP Commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan was killed after security forces conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area, Dawn reported citing a statement from ISPR.

"Security forces conducted the operation after receiving information that terrorists were present at a hideout in the area," ISPR said in the statement.

"TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan was killed [in the attack] while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout," the statement added.

Meanwhile, during the operation, a Pakistan Army Captain has also been killed.

TTP is a terrorist group based in Pakistan, the outfit is a former ally of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The attack shows that Pakistan is becoming a victim of its own terror-funding policy.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global terror financing watchdog had retained Pakistan on its 'grey list' for failing to effectively implement the global FATF standards and over its lack of progress on investigation and prosecution of senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups.

The 'grey list' means that Islamabad will not get any respite in trying to access finances in the form of investments and aid from international bodies including the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.

